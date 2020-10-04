The Jackson County Community Outreach will host its 22nd annual scholarship fundraiser: A virtual You-tube event on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m. The theme this year is "Gateway Inland Port: Northeast Georgia and Jackson County's Link to Growth."
Everyone is invited to attend the virtual program by purchasing a ticket to view the event. To reserve your donation tickets, contact Doris Brown at 706-367-8234, Dulce Gerber at 706-410-4632 or Jim Scott at 706-335-3367. Tickets are $400 for one of eight donation tickets or $50 for a single donation ticket. Tickets can also be purchased for a chance to win a Dyna Glo & Ryobi Screw Kit for $10 each ticket or three for $25.
The keynote speaker is Ed McCarthy, the chief operating officer at Georgia Ports Authority in Savannah. The honorary chair for this event is Dr. Joy Tolbert, superintendent of Commerce City Schools. The mistress of ceremony is Brenda Walker, purchasing manager at Wayne Farms.
Special program participants include virtually the Jefferson High School AFJROTC Honor Guard, a student intern from East Jackson Comprehensive High School and the Commerce High School Chorus.
For more information about the JCCO event, visit www.jccoscholarships.org.
