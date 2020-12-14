STOCK MARKET COMPETITION WINNERS

Jefferson Academy students named winners of the Stock Market Competition were: (L-R) Rylee Brown, Zachary Smith and Olivia Grimsley.

Fifth graders at Jefferson Academy were named the 2020 winners of the Georgia Council on Economic Education Stock Market Game for Congressional District 9.

Rylee Brown, Zachary Smith, and Olivia Grimsley participated in the competition during Extended Learning Time with Instructional Lead Teacher Samantha Barrett.

"I am so proud of their hard work. They spent a considerable amount of time during class and at home researching the stocks they wanted to invest their money in, and it paid off," Ms. Barrett said.

Teams invested a virtual $100,000 in real stocks, bonds, and mutual funds for 10 weeks. The winning team was announced for earning the highest total equity in their school’s region, or congressional district. There were 48 teams in District 9.

