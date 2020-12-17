JEFFERSON SCHOOL LEADERS

Shown are: (from left) Brantley Porter, Donna McMullan, Guy Dean Benson, Ronald K. Hopkins, Willie Hughey, Lisa Richmond, John Jackson and Angela D’Zamko.

The Jefferson City Board of Education was recognized by the Georgia School Boards Association as an Exemplary School Board for 2020.

This program recognizes exemplary leadership based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance.

The Exemplary School Board status is the highest level of achievement a Board of Education can receive and showcases best practices in school governance and leadership.

GSBA recognizes good school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.

The JCS BOE has maintained the Exemplary School Board status each year since 2016.

