The Jefferson Board of Education has been awarded the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2021 Exemplary School Board recognition.
The GSBA Governance Team Recognition is a three-tiered program that was established by Georgia Superintendents and board members based on the state board of education’s standards for effective governance to recognize exemplary leadership. The “Exemplary” status is the highest tier of recognition a school board can earn, and the Jefferson Board of Education has earned this designation since 2016.
The recognition program is designed to showcase best practices in school governance and leadership. GSBA recognizes superior school board governance to foster educational community cultures in order to advance student learning and achievement.
Ronnie Hopkins, Jefferson Board of Education chairman says, “This is a very prestigious designation. It is not something that is easily earned, and we are very honored to have received this recognition. Our school board has been named exemplary for several years in a row now, and we will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do.”
