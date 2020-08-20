Former Jefferson City Schools Superintendent, Dr. John Jackson, was recognized and celebrated for his 27 years of leadership at the district Thursday evening, Aug. 13, at the Jefferson High School Arena.
There were many tears as those closest to Dr. Jackson joined to reflect on the successes, personality, dedication and leadership he brought to the Jefferson City School District throughout his educational career.
Jackson has served a total of 47 years in education, 27 of those years at Jefferson City Schools. Jackson was the principal at Jefferson High School from 1983 to 1987 and later became the superintendent from 1997 to 2020.
“I haven’t done anything that unusual," Jackson said. "This is Jefferson and I just did what you’re supposed to do when you come to Jefferson."
Jackson was recognized by the board of education, each of the district principals, former colleagues, Coach Vince Dooley of the Georgia Bulldogs and well-known musician, Chuck Leavell, who played in Jackson’s favorite band, The Allman Brothers.
Jackson declared his retirement during the May 14, 2020, board of education meeting and finished his career at the end of June.
Jackson’s successor, Dr. Donna McMullan, who served as associate superintendent next to Jackson for 11 years, took over the superintendent position July 1, 2020.
