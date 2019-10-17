The Jefferson Community Theatre will present “Speaking of History: An Evening Visiting Jefferson’s Notable Citizens,” on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.
The event will be held at the Jefferson Civic Center located at 65 Kissam Street, Jefferson.
The cast will take visitors on a journey back through time to meet eight of Jefferson’s past influential and interesting residents.
The play is directed by Andy Garrison portraying Dr. Crawford W. Long.
Admission is $10 each. Leaders state there is limited seating available.
For tickets and information, call 706-367-5714 or visit www.jeffersoncommunitytheatre.com.
