The Jefferson Foliage Festival returns on Saturday, March 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jefferson City Park.
The annual event offers plants and handmade crafts for sale, as well as free live music, dance demonstrations and educational exhibits. Experts will be on hand to provide advice on tree planting and care, pruning and plant identification. A 5K run precedes the festival at 9 a.m.
The event is organized by the Jefferson Tree Council as part of its mission to promote a healthy and diverse tree canopy. For the past 17 years the council has helped Jefferson meet Tree City USA standards, a national program that assists communities in managing and expanding urban tree cover.
“The Georgia Forestry Commission cites us as an example of how to maintain tree canopy and other communities are asking how we do it,” said Susan Russell, Jefferson city arborist.
Russell pointed to the council’s tree sales as part of the reason for success.
“In 2021, we sold 1,000 trees, which have the potential to add 33 acres to our tree canopy," she said. "The whole community benefits from this added canopy."
The festival opens at 10:30 a.m. at the Jefferson City Club House with American Legion Post 56 Legion Riders and a welcome by Jefferson Mayor Jon Howell. County Extension Agent Greg Pittman will answer garden questions, followed at 11 a.m. by Carpenter School of Irish Dance and an old-time music and contra dance demonstration.
Live music kicks off at noon with The Sun Room Gang, followed by Nine Pound Jammers at 1 p.m., Tuesday’s Union at 2 p.m., and Fiddlin’ Around and the Happy Kids Dancers at 3 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., festival attendees are invited to join a bluegrass/Celtic/old-time music jam. All performances will be held outside the club house.
The BioBus, a mobile learning laboratory, will again provide hands-on environmental activities for youth. Members of the Jefferson Fire Department will display a fire truck and explain landscaping practices that lessen the risk of fire damage to homes.
In addition to trees, attendees can purchase herb and vegetable seedlings, outdoor art made from recycled materials, and handmade jewelry, textiles, woodcrafts, soaps, and pottery, as well as locally produced honey, herbal products, baked goods and snacks.
Jefferson City Park is located at 302 Longview Drive, at the intersection of Lynn Avenue (Old Swimming Pool Road) and Memorial Drive.
The festival is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact jeffersontreecouncil@gmail.com.
