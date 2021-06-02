The Jefferson Freedom Festival will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Jefferson.
Live music from Back in Time will be presented. There will also be food, games and inflatables, vendors and a fireworks show.
Main Street Jefferson is sponsoring the event.
