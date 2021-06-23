The Jefferson Freedom Festival will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown Jefferson.
Live music from Back in Time will be presented. There will also be food, games and inflatables, vendors and a fireworks show.
Main Street Jefferson is sponsoring the event.
COMMERCE
The Independence Day Celebration in Commerce will be held on Friday, July 2, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Spencer Park with the American Legion Albert Gordon Post 56 performing a patriotic introduction to kick off the festivities.
There will be music, vendors, inflatables, food, fun and fireworks.
The schedule of events will include:
•6 p.m., American Legion Albert Gordon Post 56 performs.
•6:30 p.m., Commerce Dance performs.
•7 p.m., The Fly Betty Band plays.
•Dark, Fireworks.
•Food vendors, inflatables, craft vendors.
Commerce Main Street is sponsoring the event.
PENDERGRASS
Pendergrass will hold an Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 3, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in downtown. The event will include food vendors and fireworks.
NICHOLSON
The City of Nicholson will not have a fireworks celebration in July this year. Instead, the city will have a Sept. 4 Fireworks Celebration. The rain date will be Sept. 11.
At the start of the year, city leaders were unsure of what the mandates would be this summer related to the pandemic, so the decision was made to combine the May Daisy Festival and July Independence Celebration into one event that would be held in September.
The Sept. 4 event will include live music by Whisper Whitlock, fireworks and vendors.
