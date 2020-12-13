At the October 28 meeting of the Jefferson Garden Club, member Linda Greiss did a presentation on “African Violets."
“I have always grown some African Violets through the years, but really did not know much about them," Greiss said.
In February, she purchased several violets at a specialty plant store while traveling in Florida. In March, when social distancing began, Linda joined several Facebook African Violet groups, started learning about their propagation, and where to purchase plants online. She currently is growing over 30 African Violets, along with rooting many babies from leaves.
Greiss claims, “I am not an expert.” Yet she amazed garden club members with her depth of knowledge while showing a slide show full of a myriad array of gorgeous African Violets.
African Violets are one of the most popular houseplants in the United States. They are easy to grow. You are in control of all the necessary environmental factors: temperature, humidity, light, pest prevention, etc. All you need is a window with bright indirect light. You can also adjust blinds or sheer curtains to reduce direct light.
The best window for African Violets will depend on climate, season, and your home. This hobby enables you to get as involved as your interest and time allows. Your efforts growing African Violets are rewarded with beautiful flowers that will bloom almost continuously.
The African Violet Society of America, the largest group dedicated to a single plant type in the world, has more than 16,000 cultivars in their database (http://avsa.org). Some violets look virtually identical to one another, and there is much confusion on the different varieties.
“Because of this if a violet does not have a name tag, they are called NOIDS (No ID),” says Greiss. The company Optimara is Earth's largest grower of African Violets. Their violets are what we usually find in the big box stores. They do not label these violets, NOIDS, because they got more complaints from lost and misplaced labels when they were labeled.
In 1892, Baron Walter von Saint Paul-Illaire, the German governor, discovered these plants on the ledges of mountains in East Africa, Tanzania. He sent samples of these plants to his father, who was involved with the Botanical Garden near Hanover, Germany. Baron Ulrich shared his son’s discovery with Herman Wendland, the director, who classified the plants in the Family Gesneriaceae. Wendland recognized that they were from a previously unknown genus. He named the genus Saintpaulia, in honor of the father and son who shared their discovery with him.
In 1893, the first commercially produced plants were offered for sale in Germany. In 1926, a private nursery in West Los Angeles, California, imported African Violet seeds from Germany and England and used the resulting plants to develop ten new hybrid African Violets.
There are four categories of sizes of violets: Miniature; Semi-Miniature; Standard and Large.
Greiss recommends, “If you do not have a lot of room stick to Miniature and Semi-Miniature violets.”
The best African Violets to begin your collection with are from companies and individuals online. If you purchase a $9 violet along with shipping cost of about $9 you would pay $18, plus taxes. Most vendors will only charge you an additional $1 for shipping for each additional violet you purchase. The quality and variety of violets are well worth this price! By joining African Violet groups on Facebook, you can find reputable vendors and invaluable information. Linda has found that reading the comments in posts also provides a wealth of information. In addition, most groups have files of information on all kinds of topics relating to violets. To join a group, you just must answer a couple of questions.
Greiss says, “I am very fortunate to have two very wonderful windows in my bedroom which get lots of indirect light. I have installed hanging plant shelves on one window and on an adjacent wall a second one. Both have four shelves. I have installed an LED Plant Light above the second shelving unit to ensure these violets get enough light.”
Many hobbyists get addicted to collecting African Violets which can lead to dedicated rooms or basements with lighted shelf units for them. At this point many hobbyists are also propagating their violets from leaves and get into selling online because of their enthusiasm and quantity of plants.
A huge misnomer is that you should never get water on the leaves of African Violets.
“This is totally untrue” says Greiss. In fact, violets love to be given baths periodically in tepid water. If you get water on the leaves of the crown/center just make sure you dry them with a tissue. Let violets dry completely before putting them back into natural or grow lights. They can be watered with tepid distilled water from the top, bottom, by wicking, or in ceramic self-watering Oyama pots. Use a sphagnum based, soil-less mix, consisting of at least 30-50% vermiculite and/or perlite. Go by the ingredients, not the label!"
When watering have a 1/4th to 1/8th dose of a liquid fertilizer, that has approximately equal amounts of Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P), Potassium (K), mixed in a gallon of water every time you water. If top watering, occasionally flush the soil of each violet with plain water to wash excess fertilizer salts from the soil. Do not let violets stand in water more than 30 minutes.
New leaves grow from the center of the African Violet called the crown. If you have new leaves growing from the side, underneath or an additional Crown, these are called Suckers.
Greiss says, “You want to pinch these off, so your violet keeps its beautiful symmetrical shape. A neck is the palm-tree like trunk that appears over time as the lower rows of leaves are removed from your violet. Unpot the violet. Cut off the root ball. With a paring knife gently scrape the top layer of the neck off until the raw stem is exposed. Replant the violet. Water well and let it drain. Place in a plastic zip bag creating a miniature greenhouse. In several weeks, your violet will have grown new roots."
Greiss adds, “A common mistake is to plant your African Violet in too large of a pot. The pot should be 1/3rd the size of the violet. They like to be root bound and will not bloom until this happens.” Use plastic pots since clay ones soak the moisture from the soil. Pinch back dead blossom stems all the way back to encourage more blooms."
The African Violet Society of America will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary at its Annual Convention in Atlanta May 30-June 6, 2021, at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel. There will be judged exhibits, workshops, and a vendor’s market. This will be an opportunity to see competition grown African Violets.
This meeting of the Jefferson Garden Club was held at the Northminster Community Clubhouse, with Vernell Hix as Hostess and Anita Westmoreland as co-Hostess.
