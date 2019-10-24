The City of Jefferson will hold its Halloween Walk on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. in downtown Jefferson.
The downtown trick-or-treating will be for ages 12 and under. Costumes are encouraged.
The Halloween Walk route will go from Howington's Feed and Seed through downtown and up to Tabo's
The event is sponsored by Main Street Jefferson.
