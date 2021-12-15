The Jefferson High School December 3D Award recipients are: Jaliah Rakestraw, Sammy Brown, Welton Wall and Emma Lawrence.
Jaliah Rakestraw - Ninth Grade December Winner
Jaliah is the daughter of Darian and Tiffany Rakestraw. She participates in softball and has been the Mathlete of the Month. Her favorite subjects are math and social studies. Jaliah plans to attend college at a four-year university.
Sammy Brown - Tenth Grade December Winner
Sammy is the son of Becca and Michael Brown. He is involved in varsity football, wrestling, and track and field. Sammy is a straight-A student and has been named an All-State and Nation football player. His favorite subjects in school are science, specifically chemistry, and social studies. Sammy plans to attend college and play football while pursuing a degree in pediatrics.
Welton Wall - Eleventh Grade December Winner
Welton is the son of Scott and Nicole Wall. He is involved in varsity football, golf, HOSA, and BETA Club. Welton is a two-time Dragon-Hearted Player of the Week. His favorite subjects are math and weight training. After high school, Welton plans to attend college and pursue a four-year degree.
Emma Lawrence - Twelfth Grade December Winner
Emma is the daughter of Tim and Jodi Lawrence and Tanya Lawrence. She participates in varsity soccer and her favorite subject is math. Emma plans to attend college and become a police officer or investigator.
