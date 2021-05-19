Jefferson High School hosted its first Teacher Signing Day for nine seniors who have chosen teaching as a career.
The signing was held at the Performing Arts Center where students had a seat on stage showcasing the colleges they plan to attend after graduation. Students shared a few words including their motivation and inspiration for becoming a teacher.
Bill Navas, JHS assistant principal, led the ceremony, and Annette Beckwith, Jefferson Elementary School principal, provided words of encouragement. Dr. Donna McMullan, Jefferson City School System Superintendent, congratulated the seniors on their decision and commitment to the noble profession of teaching.
"We are extremely proud of these students and wish them the best of luck as they embark on this next step of their educational journey," leaders state. "A huge thank you to Angela Bolen Bray and Holly McShane for organizing this outstanding event."
