Jefferson High School earned national recognition in the 2021 Best High Schools from U.S. News report.
JHS earned a spot in the top rankings of the nation and an overall score of 90.45 out of 100.
According to the U.S. News report, “schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.” Other contributing accolades to the national ranking include a 48 percent participation rate in Advanced Placement (AP) courses, an 80 percent reading proficiency, a graduation rate of 99 percent, as well as a 22 percent minority enrollment rate.
Brian Moore, principal of Jefferson High School says, “Jefferson High School attributes its success to the promotion of excellence not only within our school system but in the Jefferson community. Students, faculty, staff and community members work together to meet challenges, overcome obstacles and prepare our students to be successful, contributing members of society.”
Superintendent of Jefferson City Schools, Dr. Donna McMullan stated, “I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the faculty, staff and students of Jefferson High School for their outstanding academic performance. Our school system is fortunate to be embraced by a community that supports quality education for all students. It is an honor to serve Jefferson City Schools, and I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with parents and community members as we strive for educational excellence.”
