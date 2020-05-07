Jefferson High School was ranked in the top seven percent of high schools in the state of Georgia and the top six percent of high schools nationwide by U.S. News and World Report for 2020.
JHS was compared to more than 24,000 public high schools nationwide. The highest-ranking schools were those with students who excelled beyond expectations.
School systems are ranked based on performance on state-required tests, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, graduation rates, and college and career readiness.
According to the report, the Jefferson City School System has consistently ranked among the top school systems in the state of Georgia and is the number one school system in Jackson County.
