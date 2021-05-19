The Jefferson Historic Preservation Commission is sponsoring a "Symbolism and Service" scavenger hunt at Woodbine Cemetery May 15-31. The event is being held in honor of Historic Preservation Month.
Download the free scavenger hunt form at www.mainstreetjefferson.com/hpc.html.
Complete the scavenger hunt and return the form to the Main Street Jefferson office by June 1 for a chance to win a $25 Visa gift card.
For more information, visit www.mainstreetjefferson.com, email info@mainstreetjefferson.com or call 706-367-5714.
