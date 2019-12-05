The Jefferson Public Library has many upcoming events for the month of December.
Events include:
•Every Wednesday: Adult Mah Jong - 1 p.m.
•Wednesday, Dec. 4: Knitters at Noon
•Saturday, Dec. 7: Family Story time - 10:30 p.m.
•Wednesday, Dec. 11: Book Club – 1 p.m., discussing “A Redbird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg. “Please bring an edible goody to share,” states Laura Gentle, library manager.
•Thursday, Dec. 12: Creepy Cozy Stories Christmas — 5 p.m. (for ages seven plus).
“Bring blankets and wear your PJs,” says Gentle. “There will be spooky stories (think Christmas Carol), hot chocolate and cookies.”
•Saturday, Dec. 14: Lego Day - 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
•Saturday, Dec. 14: Yoga - 8:30 a.m. for ages 12 plus. Class begins promptly at 8:30 and a mat or towel will be needed. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 9 a.m. Arrangements for child-care should be made offsite.
•Monday, Dec. 16: Young Adults: Half-Blood Book Club — 5:20 p.m., discussing “The Mark of Athens” by Rick Riordan.
•Wednesday, Dec. 18: Knitters at Noon
•Monday, Dec. 23: Holiday hours 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
•Tuesday, Dec. 24 - Thursday, Dec. 26: Closed for Christmas holidays
•Friday, Dec. 27: Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., No Story time today
•Monday, Dec. 30 - Tuesday, Dec. 31: Holiday hours 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
•Tuesday, Dec. 31: Yong Adults: Jefferson’s NYE Countdown to Noon. There will be glow sticks.
•Wednesday, Jan. 1: Closed
•Thursday, Jan 2: Normal hours resume. No Bouncing Babies today.
•Friday, Jan. 3: No Story time today
•Saturday, Jan. 4: Family Story time — 10:30 a.m.
For more information about library programs come in to get a calendar or check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.