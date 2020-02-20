The Jefferson Pubic Library has several upcoming events.
Events include:
•AARP free tax help – Every Friday through April 10, from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. No appointments given.
Thursday, Feb. 27 - Bouncing Babies with Cathleen at 10 (for ages two and under)
Friday, Feb. 28 – Storytime with Kasey at 10 a.m. (for ages five and under)
Monday, March 2 – Teen Mon-ga, at 5:20 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4 – Knitters at Noon; Mahjong, 1 – 3 p.m., Beginners welcome.
Thursday, March 5 – Bouncing Babies with Cathleen at 10 a.m.
Friday, March 6 – Storytime with Kasey at 10 a.m.
Saturday, March 7 – Family story time with Tami at 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday, March 10 –Family craft – DIY unicorn slime at 4 p.m.
New books available at the library include:
Fiction
Haylen Beck “Lost You,” Rhys Bowen “Above the Bay of Angels,” Abi Dare “The Girl with the Loud Voice,” Sophie Hannah “Perfect Little Children,” Jonathan Kellerman “The Museum of Desire,” Douglas Preston “Crooked River,” Luanne Rice “Last Day,” J.D. Robb “Golden in Death” and Randy Wayne White “Salt River.”
Non-Fiction
Alexis Coe “You Never Forget Your First: A Biography of George Washington,” Kate Dawson “American Sherlock” and Joshua Hammer “The Falcon Thief.”
