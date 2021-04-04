The Jefferson Public Library is holding "The Great Pumpkin Contest" for kids and teenagers.
Elizabeth Jones asks, "Want to grow your own Jack O’ Lantern? For ages 5-18, come in April 12-17 and pick up your biodegradable pot and Jack-O’-Lantern pumpkin seeds. These are the prefect pumpkins for carving jack-o-lanterns! Try to grow the biggest pumpkin you can for your age group."
The heaviest pumpkin for each age group will win a gift certificate from Howington’s Feed and Supply. For full contest rules, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org.
GARDENING
Do you love gardening? Become a member of the Seed Library and get access to free seeds and free garden advice.
"Learn gardening tips and tricks from our Master Gardener and Seed Librarian," Jones states. "Visit Jefferson.prlib.org and click on Seed Library to find out how to become a member, when to get free seeds and start planting something today."
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library includes: C. J. Box’s "Dark Sky," Terry Brook’s "Small Magic," Patti Callahan’s "Surviving Savannah," Laura Childs’ "Haunted Hibiscus," Harlan Coben’s "Win," Clive Cussler’s "Fast Ice," J. T. Ellison’s "Her Dark Lies," Alex Finlay’s "Every Last Fear," Lauren Fox’s "Send for Me," Kazuo Ishiguro’s "Klara and the Sun," Stephen King’s "Later," Phillip Margolin’s "A Matter of Life & Death," Kate Quinn’s "The Rose Code," Joel Rosenberg’s "The Beirut Protocol," Danielle Steel’s "The Affair," Douglas Stuart’s "Shuggie Bain" and Lauren Willig’s "Band of Sisters."
STORY TIME
Story time live continues on Facebook. Join Kasey every Friday at 10 a.m. for a live Story time at fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
The library hours are Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside only.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays during business hours.
The library will continue to waive fines until further notice. The library offers printing, copying, faxing and scanning to email for a small fee.
For more information on what services the library provides, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.