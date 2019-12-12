The Jefferson Public Library has several upcoming programs.
Programs include:
● Every Wednesday: Adult Mah Jong -1 p.m.
● Dec. 11: Book Club - Discussing “A Redbird Christmas” by Fannie Flagg. Bring an edible treat to share for the last gathering of the year.
● Dec. 12: Midday Closing for City of Jefferson Luncheon
● Dec. 14: Lego Day - 9:30 a.m.
● Dec. 14: Yoga - 8:30 a.m. for ages 12 plus. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 9 a.m. Arrangements for child-care should be made offsite.
● Dec. 16: Young Adults: Half-Blood Book Club - 5:20 p.m.
● Dec. 17: Midday Closing -12 - 2 p.m.
● Dec. 18: Knitters at Noon
● Dec. 23: Holiday Hours - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
● Dec. 24 - 26: Closed for the Christmas holidays
● Dec. 27: Holiday hours 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
● Dec. 30 - 31: Holiday hours - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
● Dec. 31: Young Adults: Jefferson’s New Year’s Eve Countdown from noon to 11 p.m. There will be glow sticks.
● Jan. 1: Closed for New Year’s Day
● Jan. 2: Normal hours resume. No Bouncing Babies today.
● Jan. 3: No story time today
● Jan. 4: Family story time - 10:30 a.m.
New books available for check out at the library include: Elizabeth Berg’s “The Confession Club,” Rita Mae Brown’s “Scarlet Fever,” Robin Cook’s “Genesis,” Bernard Cornwell’s “Sword of Kings,” Felix Francis’ “Guilty Not Guilty,” Sally Goldenbaum’s “A Murderous Tangle,” Robert Harris’ “The Second Sleep,” Leslie Meier’s “Invitation Only Murder,” Robert B. Parker’s “Angel Eyes,” James Patterson’s “Criss Cross,” Nora Robert’s “The Rise of Magicks,” Danielle Steel’s “Spy” and Olga Tokarczuk’s “Drive Your Plow Over the Bones of the Dead.”
For more information about library programs come in to get a calendar or check out
