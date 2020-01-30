The Jefferson Public Library has several events coming up.
Events incude:
•Every Wednesday: Adult Mahjong at 1 p.m. Space is limited to 16 people. Beginners are welcome.
•Thursday, Jan. 30, Bouncing Babies with Cathleen at 10 a.m. for ages two and under. There will be songs, books and play.
•Friday, Jan. 31, Story time with Kasey at 10 a.m. for ages five and under. There will be songs, stories, art and play.
•Saturday, Feb. 1, Family Story time with Tami at 10:30 a.m. All ages are welcome. “Finally, a story time for busy parents. This is a great way to spend a Saturday morning at the library with your family,” leaders state.
•Monday, Feb. 3, Young Adult Manga Monday at 5:20 p.m. Hang out with Ryan and talk everything Manga.
•Tuesday, Feb. 4, Family Craft at 4 p.m. – Heart Painting
•Wednesday, Feb. 5, – Knitters at Noon. All are welcome.
Mahjong at 1 a.m. Come learn or join one of the skilled tables.
•Thursday, Feb. 6, Bouncing Babies with Cathleen at 10 a.m.
•Friday, Feb. 7, Story time with Kasey at 10 a.m.
•Saturday, Feb. 8, Author Event: Jonathan Putnam, historical fiction author at 11:30 a.m. Mr. Putnam will give a talk and also have books to sell and sign.
For more information, check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary and Instagram at jeffersonlibrary.
New books on the shelves at the library include:
Fiction
Colleen Oakley, “You Were There Too,” Raymond Fleischman, “How Quickly She Disappears,” Jonathan Putnam, “A House Divided,” Diane Chamberlain, “Big Lies in a Small Town,” Julia Kelly, “The Whispers of War,” Beatriz Williams, “All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” J.T. Ellison, “Good Girls Lie” And Tanen Jones, “The Better Liar,”
Non-Fiction
Steve Inskeep, “Imperfect Union”
