The Jefferson Public Library has several upcoming community events.
Events include:
•AARP Free Tax Help – Every Friday through April 10, from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. No appointments given.
Signed copies of Jonathan Putnam’s books are still available for purchase at the library’s service desk.
Saturday, March, 7, Family story time with Tami at 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, March 11, Book Club at 1 p.m. - Discussing “Killers of the Flower Moon;” Mahjong at 1 p.m. Beginners are welcome.
Thursday, March, 12, Bouncing Babies with Cathleen at 10 a.m.
Friday, March, 13, Story time with Kasey at 10 a.m.
Saturday, March 14, Lego Day.
Tuesday, March 17, SCRATCH program at 4 p.m. for ages nine plus. Registration is required.
Wednesday, March 18, Knitters at Noon
New books available at the library include:
Fiction
Steve Berry “The Warsaw Project,” Joanne Fluke “The Coconut Layer Cake Murder,” James Grippando “The Big Lie,” Rachel Hauck “The Fifth Avenue Story Society,” Lisa Jackson “Last Girl Standing,” Meng Jin “Little Gods,” James Patterson “Blindside,” Sarah Pinborough “Dead to Her,” Alexis Schaitkin “Saint X” and Nalini Singh “A Madness of Sunshine.”
Non-Fiction
Brian Clement “Man-Opause,” Roman Dial “The Adventurer’s Son,” Diane Keaton “Brother and Sister,” Erik Larson “The Splendid and Vile,” Richard Louv “Our Wild Calling,” Sam Sifton “See You on Sunday” and Taylor Candacy “The Overground Railroad.”
