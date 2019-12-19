The Jefferson Public Library has several upcoming events.
Events include:
•Every Wednesday: Adult Mah Jong - 1 p.m.
•Dec. 18: Knitters at Noon
•Dec. 21: Dragon Readers Book Club - 11 a.m. (Elementary)
•Dec. 23: Holiday hours - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
•Dec. 24-26: Closed for Christmas holidays
•Dec. 27: Holiday hours - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. – No story time today
•Dec. 30-31: Holiday hours 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
•Dec. 31: Young Adults: Jefferson’s New Years Eve countdown from noon to 11 p.m. Young Adults come celebrate the last day of 2019 at the Library. There will be glow sticks.
•Jan. 1: Closed for New Year’s Day
•Jan. 2: No Bouncing Babies today
•Jan. 3: No story time today
•Jan. 4: Family story time - 10:30 a.m.
For more information about library programs come in to get a calendar or check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
