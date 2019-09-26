The Jefferson Public Library has several events coming up.
Programs include:
•Every Wednesday: Adult Mah Jong at 1 p.m.
•Sept. 25: Seed Library – Seed selection from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. New members must watch a short video.
•Sept. 25: Marketing with Social Media at 5:30 p.m.
•Sept. 26: Homeschool, Living Wax Museum at 5 p.m.
•Sept. 28: Dragon Readers Book Club at 11 a.m. for first - third grade.
•Sept. 30: Young Adults Half-Blood Book Club at 5:20 p.m.
•Oct. 2: Knitters at Noon
New books added to the library include:
Linwood Barclay’s “Elevator Pitch, Nevada Barr’s “What Rose Forgot,” Brian Allen Carr’s “Opiod, Indiana,” Tracy Chevalier’s “A Single Thread,” Heather Graham’s “The Stalking,” Craig Johnson’s “Land of Wolves,” Anne Perry’s “Death in Focus,” Lisa Unger’s “The Stranger Inside” and Jacqueline Woodson’s “Red at the Bone.”
For more information about library programs come in to get a calendar or check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
