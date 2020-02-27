The Jefferson Public Library has several upcoming events.
Events include:
•AARP free tax help – Every Friday through April 10 from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. No appointments given.
•The library still has signed copies of Jonathan Putnam books available for purchase at the service desk.
•Thursday, Feb. 27 – Bouncing Babies with Cathleen at 10 a.m. for ages two and under.
•Friday, Feb. 28 – Story time with Kasey at 10 a.m. for ages five and under.
•Monday, March 2 - Teen Manga Monday at 5:20 p.m.
•Wednesday, March 4 – Knitters at Noon; Mahjong at 1 p.m. Beginners are welcome.
•Thursday, March 5- Bouncing Babies with Cathleen at 10 a.m. (2-under)
•Friday, March 6 – Story time with Kasey at 10 a.m. for ages five and under.
•Saturday, March 7 – Family story time with Tami at 10:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, March 11 – Book Club at 1 p.m., Discussing “Before the Fall;” Mahjong at 1 p.m.
New books available at the library include:
Fiction
Mary Balogh “Someone to Remember,” A.J Banner “The Poison Garden,” Erica Bauermeister “The Scent Keeper,” Jess Kidd “Things in Jars,” Mary Kubica “The Other Mrs.,” Ann Napolitano “Dear Edward,” Carl Weber, “The Family Business 5” and Susan White, “We Are All Good People Here.”
Non-Fiction
Ada Calhoun “Why We Can’t Sleep,” Emma Eisenberg “The Third Rainbow Girl” Cara Notterson “Decoding Boys” Suze Orman “The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50 Plus” and Emma Reddington “Nomad.”
