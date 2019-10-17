The Jefferson Public Library has several upcoming events.
Events include:
•Every Wednesday: Adult Mah Jong — at 1 p.m.
•Oct. 19: Yoga — at 8:30 a.m. for ages 12 plus. Those attending should bring a towel or mat. Class starts promptly at 8:30. Library services, including computers, will not be available until the official opening at 9 a.m. Arrangements for child-care should be made offsite.
•Oct. 21: Young Adults: Arts and Stuff—at 5:20 p.m.
•Oct. 23: Social Media Marketing — at 5:30 p.m.
•Oct. 26: Dragon Readers Book Club — at 11 a.m. for first-third graders
•Oct. 28: Young Adults: Half-Blood Book Club
New books available at the library include: Elin Hilderbrand’s “What Happens in Paradise,” and Jojo Moyes’ “The Giver of Stars.”
For more information about programs come in to the library to get a calendar or check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary.
