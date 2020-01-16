The Jefferson Public Library has several programs coming up.
Programs include:
•Every Wednesday: Adult Mah Jong at 1 p.m. Space is limited to 16 people. Beginners are welcome.
•Thursday, Jan. 16: Bouncing Babies with Cathleen - 10 a.m. For ages two and under. “Come enjoy songs, stories and play,” states Laura Gentle, library manager.
•Friday, Jan. 17: No formal story time, but there will be open play from 10 - 11 a.m.
•Saturday, Jan. 18: Yoga with Carol at 8:30 a.m. for ages 12 and up. “Class begins on time, so please be prompt,” states Gentle. “Bring a mat or towel and water for class.” Library services will not be available at this time.
•Monday, Jan 20: Closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
•Wednesday, Jan. 22: Marketing with Social Media – 5:30 p.m.
•Thursday, Jan. 23: Bouncing Babies with Cathleen -10 a.m. for ages two and under.
•Friday, Jan. 24: Story time with Kasey – 10 a.m. for ages five and under. There will be dance, story, crafts and play.
•Saturday, Jan. 25: Dragon Readers Book Club for first - third grade at 11 a.m.
New books have been added to the shelves at the library.
Books include:
Fiction
Tim Dorsey - Naked Came the Florida Man, Tarryn Fisher – The Wives, Iris Johansen - Hindsight, James Patterson – Lost, The River Murders, Kiley Reid – Such a Fun Age, Jane Shemilt - The Playground, Catherine Steadman - Mr. Nobody, Danielle Steel – Moral Compass, Brad Taylor – Hunter Killer, Stuart Woods – Treason
Non-Fiction
M.D., Arthur Agatson – The New Keto Friendly South Beach Diet, Cassie Chambers – Hill Women, Martha Stewart – Martha Stewart’s Organizing
For more information, check out Fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary and Instagram at jeffersonlibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.