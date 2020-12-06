The Jefferson Public Library is holding a give-away for the Blu-ray movie, "Elf."
"Stop in for a chance to win “Elf” on Blu-ray," Elizabeth Jones states. "Fill out a card and you just might get some Christmas cheer! The drawing will be held on December 18, so don’t delay."
STORYTIME LIVE
Storytime live is back on Facebook is back.
"Join Kasey every Friday this month at 10 a.m. for a live storytime at fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary," Jones said.
HOLIDAY RAFFLE
For ages 10-18, participate in the library's holiday raffle. Make a festive or book-related tik-tock with the hashtag #jplholidaygiveaway and tag the library @thejpl. or write a book review and submit it to wemakingbuttons@gmail.com. (To see the reviews go to yadigbooks.tumblr.com.) You can enter as many times at you want. The holiday raffle ends Dec 14.
BEAN STACK
The new Bean Stack challenge is a 1,000 books before kindergarten is a nationwide program designed to help parents and/or caregivers prepare their children for kindergarten by reading together. The program is self-paced and can take anywhere from a few months to a few years. The goal is to read 1,000 books (and yes you can repeat books!) before your child begins kindergarten. Go to prlib.beanstack.org to get started today.
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library include: Rumaan Alam’s “Leave the World Behind,” Jeffery Archer’s “Hidden in Plain Sight,” David Baldacci’s “Daylight,” M. C. Beaton’s “Hot to Trot,” Tom Clancy’s “Shadow of the Dragon,” Mary Higgins Clark’s “Piece of My Heart,” Michael Connelly’s “The Law of Innocence,” John Connolly’s “The Dirty South,” Clive Cussler’s “Marauder,” Janet Evanovich’s “Fortune and Glory,” Philippa Gregory’s “Dark Tides,” Alexander McCall Smith’s “How to Raise an Elephant,” James Patterson’s “Deadly Cross,” Nora Roberts’ “The Awakening,” V. E. Schwab’s “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” and Danielle Steel’s “All That Glitters”
LIBRARY HOURS
The library hours continue to be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., curbside only. Check out Jefferson.prlib.org or fb.com/jeffersonpubliclibrary for upcoming holiday hour changes.
Holiday hours are: Dec 10: Open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-31: Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and closed Dec. 24-27; Jan 1.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours. The library will continue to wave fines until further notice. All books are quarantined four days before check in.
The library offers printing, copying, faxing and scanning to email for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided, log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
