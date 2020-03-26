The Jefferson Public Library is closed to the public until further notice. All fines will be forgiven during this time.
"If you need to renew items, please go online to prlib.org or call and leave a message with your library card number," library manager Laura Gentle states. "We will keep everyone posted through Facebook, Instagram and postings on our front door. Stay home and stay well."
When the library does open, the following new fiction books will be available: "Long Range" by C.J. Box, "Lavender Blue Midnight" by Laura Childs, "Journey of the Pharaohs" by Clive Cussler, "The Night Watchman" by Louise Erdich, "A Forgotten Murder" by Judge Deveraux, "A Good Neighbor" by Theresa Fowler, "Gone by Midnight" by Candice Fox, "The Sea of Lost Girls" by Carol Goodman, "You Are Not Alone" by Greer Hendricks, "The Mirror and the Light" by Hilary Mantel, "A Reasonable Doubt" by Phillip Margolin, "My Dark Vanessa" by Kate Russell and "The Numbers Game" by Danielle Steel."
New non-fiction books will include "John Adams Under Fire" by Dan Abrams, "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle and "Find Your Path" by Carrie Underwood.
