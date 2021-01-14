In a recent meeting of the Jefferson Lions Club, members brought toys to be given to the sheriff's annual toy drive and to the Atlanta Cancer Center for children.
Accepting the gifts was Jackson County Sheriff, Janice Mangum. Gifts were presented by past zone chair Gay Bradley and Jefferson Lions Club President Robert Hall.
Past District Governor Mark Bradley delivered the toys for the children to the Cancer Center in Atlanta.
