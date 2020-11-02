The Jefferson Lions Club is holding a membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson City Clubhouse.
The Jefferson Lions Club has been serving the community for more than 68 years. The members are involved in projects such as collecting eyeglasses, providing eyeglasses and eye exams for the needy in the community, supporting local high school students through Leo Clubs and providing extensive assistance to those impacted by natural disasters.
"If you are interested in serving your community, in having the opportunity to network with key people in your community and interested in meeting people and having fun, the Jefferson Lions Club members invite you to this introductory meeting," leaders state. "The introductory session will be a wonderful event with great fellowship and prize drawings. You will also have a chance to listen to our guest speaker, Past District Governor Steve Williams, who has served his community as a member of Lions Clubs for 20 years."
Williams is a native Georgian from Snellville. He graduated from North Georgia College
with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and was a member of their Corps of Cadets.
Lions Edna Briggs and Dot Hunt are Co-Chairs of the Membership Committee of the Jefferson Lions Club.
