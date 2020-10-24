The Jefferson Lions Club will hold a membership meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov 9 at the Jefferson City Clubhouse.
The Jefferson Lions Club has been serving the community for more than 68 years. The members are involved in projects such as collecting eyeglasses, providing eyeglasses and eye exams for the needy in the community, supporting local high school students through Leo Clubs and providing extensive assistance to those impacted by natural disasters.
"Anyone interested in serving the community, in having the opportunity to network with key people in the community and interested in meeting people and having fun, the Jefferson Lions Club members invite you to an introductory meeting on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson City Club House," organizers state. "The introductory session will be a wonderful event with great fellowship and a prize drawing."
