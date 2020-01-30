Jefferson Middle School students practiced RUSH team building exercises using STEM learning. Instead of using traditional team building exercises, each grade level had to come up with a challenge using Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to accomplish solving a particular goal.
Sixth grade is working on designing “Snowball Slingshots,” seventh grade is working on a “Plankton Race” and eighth grade is working on an “Air Trolley.”
Students will take the winning designs from each homeroom and compete for RUSH points. RUSH is a once-a-month team-building activity for teachers and students to promote a fun competition between homerooms. The winning projects will be announced in February.
