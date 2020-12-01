Jefferson Middle School teacher, Tracy Pratt, was named a winner of the Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Bright Ideas Grant Program for an English Learners Lab at JMS.
The Bright Ideas Grant Program awards public middle schools funding to put toward creative, innovative classroom projects.
Mrs. Pratt is the JMS Special Education Department Chair, and teaches seventh grade English Language Arts, and seventh and eighth grade English Language Learners.
Mrs. Pratt applied for the grant to help fund an English Learners Lab at JMS.
