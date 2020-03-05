Jefferson School system is now welcoming applications for its 2020-2021 Pre-K Program at Jefferson Elementary School. Children four years of age on September first who are Georgia residents are eligible to apply.
Registration is going on now and will conclude on Wednesday, March 25, at 2 p.m.
Visit jes.jeffcityschools.org, for the registration link and the list of documents required to apply.
“Once you have collected all of the required documents, turn them in to the front office from now until Wednesday, March 25, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Documents turned in after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, will be offered a seat if available at the conclusion of the lottery. If no seats remain, you will have an opportunity to be added to the waitlist,” leaders state. “The lottery drawing will be held in April. Participants will receive an email with the lottery results. If your child’s name was drawn for Pre-K, you will need to follow the link in the email to accept the spot.”
Participants are also invited to attend the Rising Pre-K Parent Night on Tuesday, April 21, at 6 p.m.
“If your child’s name was not drawn for Pre-K, you will have an opportunity to be added to the waitlist,” leaders state.
Kindergarten registration will begin the second week in April. First and second grade registration will take place over the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.