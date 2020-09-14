Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month by getting a newly designed library card for free at the Jefferson Public Library.
“Rediscover the many ways to use your card,” states Elizabeth Jones. “Use your library card and PIN to freely access eRead Kids, with audio and ebooks for children in pre-k through 4th grade. Study online math and reading skills for grade 4 through college with Learning Express. Your library card offers the fast track to getting hired! Search jobs, create a professional resume and cover letter, master interview techniques and more through Learning Express Job and Career Accelerator. Check out Mango Languages on GALILEO, which features over 72 foreign language courses, for free.”
The Jefferson Public Library’s hours continue to be Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. On Saturdays, curbside only is offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Please call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays, during business hours,” Jones said. “The library will continue to wave fines until further notice. All books are quarantined four days before check in. If you see fines on your account, don’t worry, they will be forgiven! If the fines prevent you from using Pines, give us a call to fix it. We offer printing, copying, faxing, and scanning to email for a small fee. For more information on what services we provide log on to Jefferson.prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.”
PROGRAMS
Programs offered at the library include:
•Sep 18: from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Seed Library Check Out. You must have a library card in good standing to check out seeds. Signing up for a library card is free. Go to Jefferson.prlib.org for more information about the Seed Library.
•Sep 19: 10 a.m., Seed Library Zoom Meeting. Learn about composting and why worms are important with Master Gardener Brandy Pethel. For login information go to Jefferson.prlib.org and click Seed Library.
NEW BOOKS
New books at the library include: Mary Kay Andrews’ “Hello Summer,” David Baldacci’s “Walk the Wire,” Brit Bennett’s “The Vanishing Half,” Rita Mae Brown’s “Furmidable Foes,” Jennifer Chiavaerini’s “Mrs. Lincoln’s Sister,” Michael Connelly,’s “Fair Warning,” Lauren Denton’s “The Summer House,” Lucy Foley’s “The Guest List,” Brooke Foster’s “Summer Darlings,” Emily Griffen’s “The Lies that Bind,” John Grisham’s “Camino Winds,” Heather Gudenkauf’s “This is How I Lied,” Kristan Higgins’ “Always the Last to Know,” Elin Hilderbrand’s “28 Summers,” Natalie Jenner’s “The Jane Austen Society,” Iris Johansen’s “The Persuasion,” John Sandford’s “Masked Prey,” Emma Straub’s “All Adults Here,” Scott Turow’s “The Last Trial,” Anne Tyler’s “Redhead by the Side of the Road,” Lisa Wingate’s “The Book of Lost Friends” and Stuart Wood’s “Bombshell.”
