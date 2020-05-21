Curbside pickup began on Monday, May 18, at the Jefferson Public Library.
Patrons may place holds online or call for in-house requests. Holds are pulled every morning, so holds placed after 10 a.m. can be picked up the following day.
"Please give us a call before arriving at the library and we will have your books checked out and ready for pickup," library manager Laura Gentle states. "All holds will be in bags with the patron’s name on the outside."
The schedule for pickups will be: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. t0 7 p.m.
Call the service desk at 706-367-8012 if you need assistance with book requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.