The Jefferson Public Library recently visited the wetlands.
This past month, staff members at the Jefferson Public Library took PuRL (the Pop-up Rolling Library) to the local freshwater wetlands at the JCS BioSTEAM Center's Spring Family Day. Participants had the opportunity to browse nature books displayed on PuRL, check books out using their library card, or sign up for a card if they did not have one.
BOOK CLUB
The Book Club is back at the library. Library patrons are invited to pick up a copy of Ann Patchett’s “The Dutch House.” A discussion on the book will be held May 12 at 1 p.m.
The next, homeschoolers “Get Crafty” competition is going on now. This is the last “Get Crafty” before summer so come in and pick up your “Get Crafty” bag and discover the mystery theme. If you are a homeschooler and not on the email list, email Cathleen at chill@prlib.org today.
For those who love gardening but hate pests, the second of three seminars on pest management is available by going to Jefferson.prlib.org and clicking on Seed Library to gain access to loads of free garden helps and advice.
"Plus, don’t miss the garden blog, Grow Something, by our very own seed librarian," Elizabeth Jones states. "Learn practical tips, tricks and hacks."
New hours at the library are Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Call ahead for curbside service Mondays through Saturdays during business hours. The library will continue to waive fines until further notice. The library offers printing, copying and faxing for a small fee. For more information on what services are provided at the library, log on to prlib.org or call 706-367-8012.
NEW BOOKS
New Books at the library include: Joshilyn Jackson’s “Mother May I,” Martha Kelly’s “Sunflower Sisters,” David Rosenfelt’s “Animal Instinct" and Ann Ross’ “Miss Julia Happily Ever After.”
