The Jefferson City School District ranked among the top school systems in the state of Georgia, according to BackgroundChecks.org, a free resource and database for public records.
BackgroundChecks.org named Jefferson City Schools as the third highest-performing school district in the state. The District was named an “elite class” in public education and recognized for their numerous honors, including the 2018 Highest-Performing Title-I Reward School Award for Jefferson Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.