The Rotary Club of Jefferson has announced the recipients of its annual scholarship to graduates of the local high schools.
One student was selected from each high school, with the students being recognized at a zoom meeting of the Rotary Club.
The recipients are: Madison Waldrip, Commerce High School; Jake Myler, East Jackson Comprehensive High School; Nicholas Bergeron, Jackson County Comprehensive High School; and Mary M. Collier, Jefferson High School.
WALDRIP
Waldrip is the daughter of Janet Carlan and Eli Carlan. During high school, she was a member of FCCLA, Beta Club, Academic Team, TOME Society and STEM Club, where she served as public relations officer, vice president and camp counselor. She competed in the National History Bowl in Washington, D.C., and the National NAQT in Chicago. She won the regional History Bowl in Calhoun.
Her honors include Algebra I Award, Health Award, Honors Algebra II Award, Introduction to Healthcare Award, UGA Certificate of Merit, FCCLA Statesman Award, FCCLA Distinguished Statesman Award, Certificate of Program Completion for UGA.
She plans to attend the University of North Georgia and get a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.
MYLER
Myler is the son of Jacob and Amanda Myler. During high school, he was a member of Skills USA, National English Honors Society and Beta Club, where he served as the community outreach coordinator. His community service included volunteering with ISERVE Ministries, Bentley Nursing Home visits and cleaning up Hoods Mill Road (which the Beta Club adopted).
His honors include Kiwanis Student of the Month two times, Chorus Award, Audio Video Award, National Beta Club Service Award and third in state for SKILLS USA. He was also a member of the Master Chorus Class that performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City, National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., and Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
He plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in business.
BERGERON
Bergeron is the son of Herve and Raquel Bergeron. During high school, he played varsity tennis since his freshman year and was captain the last two years. He was also a member of NHS since his sophomore year and served as president his senior year. He was also a member of Beta Club and Spanish Honor Society.
His awards include AP Human Geograpy, Honors Literature and Comprehension, Spanish II, Honors Biology, Honors Chemistry, Spanish III, Accelerated Pre-Calculus, AP English IV, AP U.S. History, AP Calculus, Georgia Certificate of Merit, AP Scholar with Honors, top five percent of class and three-year tennis letter.
He plans to attend college and major in aerospace engineering.
COLLIER
Collier is the daughter of Curt and Georgia Collier. Her activities include Georgia State Thespian officer, president of the Jefferson High School Drama Club, participate of the Total Person Program and Jefferson’s Special People and serves as a National Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Ambassador.
Her honors include International Honor Thespian and Governor’s Honors Program Theater finalist and participant, served as house messenger in the 75th Youth Assembly, received the Georgia Certificate of Merit for Superior Scholastic Endeavors Award and represented JHS on the Scotland Exchange Program.
She plans to attend college and major in theater.
