Katherine Law, Jefferson High School; Caroline Weatherly, Jackson County Comprehensive High School; Tucker Bennett, Commerce High School; and Morgan Byers, East Jackson Comprehensive High School; were named Students of the Month for August by the Jefferson Rotary Club.
LAW
Katherine is the daughter of Steve and Elizabeth Law. She is a member of the JHS cross country, swim/dive and track and field teams, member of the Total Person Program, president of the Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes Leader, Just Some People Club Leader, member of the JHS Principal’s Leadership Council, Health Occupations Students of America, Mu Alpha Theta Math Club, Spanish Club and Watson Brown Junior Board, St. Catherine Laboure Church Youth Group Member and Lanier Aquatics Club Swim Team. She played trumpet in the school band, as well as playing piano.
Katherine’s honors include JHS Top Honor Roll, AP Scholar with distinction, Georgia Merit Award winner, National Honors Society, JHS 3-D Student of the Month and JHS Chick-fil-A Character Award.
Athletic awards include 2020 Georgia High School Association 4A Cross Country State Champion, Blitz XC Runner of the Year, Mainstreet News XC Runner of the Year, member of the Team Georgia for GHSA All Classifications, JHS school record holder in the 800m, 1600m, 1 mile, 3200m, 3 mile (XC), 5K (XC).
She chose Dr. Jerry Rice as her most influential teacher. Her future plans include running cross country and track and field in college while pursuing a major in biomedical engineering with a minor in mathematics.
WEATHERLY
Caroline is the daughter of Rob and Rebecca Weatherly.
Her activities include Drama Club, National Thespian Society, Spanish Honors Society, Beta Club and National Honors Society.
Her awards include University of Georgia Merit Recipient, AP Scholar with honors, Academic Letter, Top 10 percent in class.
She chose Heather Hamrick as her most influential teacher.
Caroline hopes to attend Liberty University and study biology with an emphasis in forensic science. She plans to pursue a career as a DNA analyst in a forensic laboratory so she can use scientific knowledge to help people.
BENNETT
Tucker is the son of Missy Floyd and Timothy Bennett.
His activities include CHS yearbook photographer and volunteer goal-keeping coach. His sports include soccer, goal keeper and captain.
Tucker’s honors include being voted most likely to succeed, having the highest average in AP Language, AP History, psychology, Honors Algebra 2 and broadcast video production.
He chose Kelsee Ryan as his most influential teacher.
Tucker’s plans are to attend college and major in communications.
BYERS
Morgan is the daughter of Mandy and Matt Byers. Her activities include Beta Club president, Chorus president, Student Council leadership team member, Jackson County Student Leadership Team, Literary Team Member, member of the 21st Century Leaders (an Atlanta-based leadership non-profit) and Science Olympiad team member. She is also a varsity cheerleader.
Her honors include being a semi-finalist in the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program for Science, AP Scholar with distinction, first place in international affairs public speaking at 2020 Literary Meet, second place in domestic affairs public speaking at 2021 Literary Meeting, first place at the 2020 Science Olympiad Meet in genetics.
Her community service work includes being a summer volunteer at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, summer volunteer at Piedmont Athens Regional and tutor for STEM subjects. She has over 300 hours of logged service hours during her high school career.
Morgan chose Linda Frederick as her most influential teacher. She hopes to attend Vanderbilt University and major in medicine, health and society. She hopes to further her education by earning a master of public health and attending medical school to accomplish her goal of being a physician.
