The Jefferson Rotary Club and the Jefferson Woman’s Club are jointly working this Saturday on a triple event to benefit their community and The Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson. Both civic clubs have been deeply involved in Jefferson since the early 1900s, making major changes and differences it their community and the lives of its citizens.
"On Saturday, April 23, both clubs want to show Jefferson that being a part of a Civic Organization is an opportunity to get out and DO for your community, while having fun doing it," Cindy Crane states.
Starting at 10 a.m., The Garbage Warriors (Rotary) and The Trash Talkers (Woman’s Club) will take on a track pick-up challenge from Highway 129 at Crows Lake, all the way into downtown on Lee Street, then down Gordon Street ending at the Boys and Girls Club.
There, at 11:30 a.m., a "Hotdogs for a Cause and Bake Sale" fundraiser will be held.
"Come get a hotdog plate, pick up some baked goodies and have the kids (or young at heart) paint a kindness rock. All donations go to the Boys & Girls Club Scholarships.
The Trash Challenge has been building up over the last month, as Rotary Meetings and Woman’s Club Meetings have been “crashed” and “trashed” by other members. Awards to be given during lunch by Judge Jeff Daniels, of the Boys and Girls Club, and will include: “Most Unusual Find,” “ Most Cheers/Fans During Trash Pick Up” and “Most Enthusiastic Trash Pickers."
"Come cheer on Rotary or Woman’s Club and then please help send some kids to camp with a hotdog plate at the Boys and Girls Club, Jefferson, 412 Gordon Street," Crane said.
For more information, contact Crane at 404-217-9792.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.