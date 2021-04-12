The Jefferson City School System recognized its outstanding teachers on Friday, April 2, at the Teacher of the Year Program hosted at The Arena.
Superintendent of Jefferson City Schools, Dr. Donna McMullan, kicked off the program with a welcome and introduction to the guest speakers. This was a special ceremony to honor every teacher as a 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year. The JCS motto, “exposure to excellence promotes excellence” was considered when selecting the program’s guest speakers Governor Brian Kemp, Mrs. Barbara Dooley, and State School Superintendent Richard Woods.
Dr. McMullan thanked JCS teachers for their dedication and hard work over the past 150 days in school. Jefferson City is proud to have accomplished 150 days of face-to-face classroom instruction for students with high hopes of continuing that pattern through the remainder of the school year.
Ronald K. Hopkins Sr., JCS Board Chairman, provided an introduction to special guest Governor Brian Kemp. Governor Kemp, in his opening remarks, spoke on his passion for education while updating JCS teachers on the current legislature surrounding K-12 education. Governor Kemp also provided words of appreciation to teachers for their resiliency and courage in facing unpredictable circumstances.
Following Governor Kemp, Barbara Dooley was introduced to give an inspirational message. Not only was Mrs. Dooley a breath of fresh air for JCS teachers with her encouraging stories from her lessons learned during COVID-19, but her undeniable sense of humor lightened the room for all.
Mrs. Dooley reminded teachers to learn from navigating unprecedented times in this pandemic year. To conclude Mrs. Dooley’s inspirational message she encouraged crowd participation in her sing along to Stevie Wonder’s “I Just Called to Say I Love You.”
In his closing remarks, Richard Woods spoke on his journey through education from his days as a classroom teacher to his current position as Georgia State School Superintendent. Woods highlighted the importance of relationships not only with fellow teachers and staff, but with students and their families.
Dr. McMullan adjourned the program by motivating JCS teachers to remain steadfast in providing quality learning experiences during the last 30 days of the 2020-2021 school year.
