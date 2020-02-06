The Jefferson Tree Council and the UGA Jackson County Cooperative Extension Office are currently taking orders for three-gallon trees. The selection of trees includes a variety of ornamental and flowering trees, shade trees and native trees. Some varieties may be limited.
Prices are $15 to $18 each. All orders must be pre-paid.
The deadline for ordering is Friday March 13, . Trees will be available for pick-up on Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spring Foliage Festival which will be held at Jefferson City Park. The park is located at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Old Swimming Pool Road.
Many of these trees are eligible for a City of Jefferson utility bill credit through the Tree-Bates program.
Order forms may be picked up at the Jefferson library, Jefferson City Hall or the City of Jefferson water department located in the library/police department complex on Washington Street, or at the Cooperative Extension/4-H offices on 255 Curtis H. Spence Drive. Forms are also available by contacting the City Arborist at arborvitals@bellsouth.net, or calling 706-201-7893. Information about the Tree-Bates program can be obtained from the same sites and locations.
For questions, additional information, or information about the Tree-Bates program, contact Susan Russell at 706-201-7893, or arborvitals@bellsouth.net.
