The Jefferson Tree Council and the UGA Jackson County Cooperative Extension Office are currently taking orders for 3 gallon trees. The selection of trees includes a variety of ornamental and flowering trees, shade trees and native trees. Some varieties may be limited.
Prices are $16 to $18 each. All orders must be pre-paid.
The deadline for ordering is Friday, March 4. Trees will be available for pickup on Saturday, March 19, at the Spring Foliage Festival which will be held at Jefferson City Park. The park is located at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Old Swimming Pool Road.
Many of these trees are eligible for a City of Jefferson utility bill credit through the Tree Bates program.
Order forms may be picked up at the Jefferson Library, Jefferson City Hall, the City of Jefferson Water Department located in the Library/Police Department complex on Washington Street, or at the Cooperative Extension/4-H offices at 255 Curtis Spense Drive.
Forms are also available by contacting the City Arborist at arborvitals@gmail.com, or calling 706-201-7893.
Information about the Tree Bates program can be obtained from the same sites and locations.
For answers to questions, additional information or information about the Tree Bates program, contact the City Arborist at 706-201-7893 or arborvitals@gmail.com.
