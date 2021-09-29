The Jefferson Tree Council and the UGA Jackson County Cooperative Extension Office are currently taking orders for 3 gallon trees. The selection of trees includes a variety of ornamental, flowering trees, shade trees, and native trees. Some varieties may be limited.
Prices are $16 to $18 each. All orders must be pre-paid. The deadline for or ordering is Friday, October 29, 2021, at 4:30 p.m.
Trees will be available for pick-up on Saturday, November 6, 2021, and/or Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 8:30 a.m. until noon. Pick-up location will be the Extension Office, which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spense Drive in Jefferson, near the landfill transfer station.
Many of these trees are eligible for a City of Jefferson utility bill credit through the City’s Tree-Bates program.
Order forms will be included in the City of Jefferson October water bill, or may be picked up at the Jefferson Library, Jefferson City Hall, Jefferson Water Department (in Jefferson Police complex), or the Cooperative Extension/4H Office. Forms are also available by contacting the City Arborist at arborvitals@gmail.com or 706-201-7893. Information about the Tree-Bates program can be obtained from the sites and locations.
For additional information, contact Susan Russell at 706-201-7893 or arborvitals@gmail.com.
