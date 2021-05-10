Jefferson First United Methodist Church is now offering a GriefShare group for those who've lost a spouse, child, family member or friend.
GriefShare groups meet with a facilitator and others who are also grieving the loss of a loved one and help support one another. The group meets weekly on Wednesdays at 2 p.m. now through July 28 at the church and is open to the community.
Jefferson First United Methodist Church is located at 188 Martin Street, Jefferson.
For more information on the GriefShare group or other information, contact the church office at 706-367-8667.
