The Jefferson Woman’s Club honored 10 local female veterans for their military service at the November 8 luncheon meeting.
Melinda Gaskins, featured speaker, shared that she had joined the Marine Corps just after high school, with her first duty station in Rota, Spain. During her time in service, she was stationed in Okinawa, Korea, the Phillippines, and Cuba, before retiring with 20 years. Military service came naturally to her, as her family has a history of more than 100 years of military service, as does her late husband’s family.
Ms. Gaskins has lived in the Jefferson community for 25 years and is active in the American Legion Post 56. She emphasized the Post’s support of individual veterans and their families, in addition to providing color guard at local events. These and other works are 100 percent supported through fundraising efforts of the Post.
Ms. Gaskins concluded by stressing the responsibility to pass on to future generations the sacrifices which make freedom possible; i.e., why freedom is not free.
Following her presentation, Woman’s Club President Cindy Crane asked for a moment of silence in remembrance of the two Post 56 veterans who tragically died in an auto accident in late 2020.
Member Sally Stites then closed the program by leading the Club members in singing God Bless America.
During the business meeting, Sue Johnson announced that the city has approved the installation of the little libraries, that the club will host its second teacher appreciation breakfast and will have a booth at Foliage Fest in March.
In further business, members voted approval for two new members, Lorraine Irving and Maria Almeida.
