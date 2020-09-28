The Jefferson Woman’s Club met on September 14, 2020, at the Jefferson Civic Center with 23 of 45 members and one guest in attendance, for the first time after meetings were suspended in April due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Many items of unfinished business were addressed, including the installation of officers for the Club year 2020-21. The officers are President Cindy Crane, Vice-President Barbara Royston, Secretary Diana Wright, and Treasurer Debra Plott, sworn in by Jacqui Lister, outgoing president.
The Sunshine Committee, co-chaired by Connie Taylor and Doris Martin, recognized birthdays for the months of April through September.
Treasurer Debra Plott announced the recipients of the May Club donations which included $1,000 to The Jefferson Public Library, $1,000 to the Ark of Jackson County, $500 to the Jackson County Boys and Girls Club, $250 to Family Connection and $250 to The Master’s Table, Club caterer.
Following the "Happy Dollars" collection, Ms. Crane announced the creation of a new Community Service Program Committee, chaired by Tammy Babb and the establishment of a "Buddy System" for those who cannot attend meetings.
Marion Mahaffey announced that the Peace Place spring fund raiser had been cancelled and replaced by a golf tournament this fall. The members unanimously approved a $100 sponsorship to assist.
Historian Evelyn Lineberry presented some notable September events of the Club, including that the dues in 1974 were $5 annually, and the fact that after being a part of the Georgia Federation of Women’s Clubs for many years, on September 10, 1973, the members prepared to vote on withdrawing from the Federation at the November meeting.
The Jefferson Woman’s Club was originally formed in 1912 as the Civic Improvement Club with Mrs. F. M. Bailey as President, but changed the name in 1915 to The Jefferson Woman’s Club. The mission of the Club is "to promote the welfare of the community, assisting in worthy projects."
The next meeting will recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness month, with members contributing items for care bags for distribution to chemotherapy patients at Northeast Georgia Cancer Center.
