The Jefferson Woman’s Club was filled with Christmas spirit at the December 13 meeting, held in the old courthouse courtroom, as members had purchased gifts for eight children of three families in conjunction with Jackson County Holiday Connection. Following lunch and a short business meeting, members wrapped gifts, decorated gingerbread cookies, stuffed stockings for the children, and enjoyed a visit with Santa. It was a busy time complimented by good fellowship and merriment.
In the business portion of the meeting, members were informed that the Club has received approximately 6,000 books which will stock the free book baskets and the “little libraries”, which will be installed in January or February.
Members also approved membership for two new members, Wendy Adams and Morgan Bailey.
